Hounslow Tragedy: Investigation Launched After Family Discovered Deceased In Their Residence

The Metropolitan Police are investigating the death of a woman in a flat in west London as a murder case. Monika Wlodarczyk, 35, was discovered deceased along with Michal Wlodarczyk, 39, Maja Wlodarczyk, 11, and Dawid Wlodarczyk, 3.

According to authorities, Monika Wlodarczyk is believed to have been killed by multiple sharp-force wounds to the neck.

Following a post-mortem examination, it has been determined that Mr. Wlodarczyk's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the neck.

The Metropolitan Police, however, has refrained from providing further details regarding the circumstances of his death at this stage.

The police were alerted to the situation by Maja's school, who expressed concern over her prolonged absence and lack of response from family members.

Subsequently, officers entered the family's residence in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow, and discovered the bodies of the four individuals.

According to the statement, post-mortem examinations for the two children are scheduled to occur on Wednesday.



















