Bournemouth FC Fires Manager Gary O'Neil After Ownership Change

The club was purchased by American businessman Bill Foley

The team's performance declined in the latter stages

Bournemouth, the Premier League club that underwent a change in ownership in December, has terminated the contract of their manager, Gary O'Neil.

The club, which was purchased by American businessman Bill Foley in the previous year, believes that parting ways with Gary, despite his contribution to the team's survival last season, will aid their future development.

'Gary's achievement last season is one I will always be grateful for. This has been a difficult decision, but it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season,' Foley said.

'Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club. I would like to place on record my thanks to Gary and wish him all the best for the future,' he added.

'As a club, we have put plans in place for long-term success with improvements being made to infrastructure, most notably the development of a new state-of-the-art training facility and the ongoing discussions around upgrades to our stadium.

'We have also identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market this summer and believe this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build.'

Despite Gary leading Bournemouth to a 15th position in the league standings last season, the team's performance declined in the latter stages of the campaign, culminating in four consecutive defeats.