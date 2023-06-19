Pep Guardiola Denies Manchester City's Pursuit Of Kylian Mbappe

Guardiola stated that Mbappe has expressed his desire to join Real Madrid

Mbappe's preference is to join Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has dismissed any speculation about signing Kylian Mbappe, the 2018 Fifa World Cup winner.

Guardiola stated that Mbappe has expressed his desire to join Real Madrid, implying that Manchester City is not pursuing his signing. The future of Mbappe has been a hot topic in the football community since he confirmed his departure from Paris Saint Germain (PSG) in 2024.

Despite Guardiola's admiration for Mbappe, he has made it clear that Manchester City will not be making a move for him.

Speaking at the Puma Legends Trophy event, Guardiola said: “We will not sign Kylian Mbappe, he’s not joining Man City — all of you know where he wants to go.”

It is important to highlight that Kylian Mbappe has refuted all rumors linking him to other clubs, emphasizing that he has never requested Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sell him.

The French superstar has stated that he is content to continue playing for PSG in the upcoming season but has no intention of extending his contract with the Ligue 1 champions.

3 Mbappe's preference is to join Real Madrid 3 Pep Guardiola Denies Manchester City's Pursuit Of Kylian Mbappe 3 Guardiola stated that Mbappe has expressed his desire to join Real Madrid

According to well-known journalist Fabrizio Romano, PSG has taken a firm stance on the matter. They have communicated to Mbappe that he must either renew his contract or be sold this year, as the club is unwilling to let go of their prized player for free.

'I didn't ask either to be sold or to go to Real Madrid,' Mbappe told Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

'I just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. We have never talked about a renewal with PSG, but I'm happy to stay here next season.'

Real Madrid, who have been pursuing Kylian Mbappe since his time at Monaco, will make another concerted effort to sign the Frenchman during the current transfer window.

Sources indicate that Mbappe's preference is to join Real Madrid, and PSG, who prevented his move to the Spanish capital in the summer of 2021, will not impede his desired transfer this time.







