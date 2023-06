Gold Rate in Peshawar Surged High Today - 19 June 2023

The surge in gold prices may indicate a weakening of the local currency.

Investors may view gold as a safe-haven asset during times of economic uncertainty.

It's important to keep an eye on global gold trends and how they impact local prices.

Gold prices in Peshawar rose on 19 June 2023, with per tola rate increasing by 0.26% to reach PKR 19,029. The per 10 gram gold price also saw an increase of 490 to reach PKR 190,290.

GOLD PURITY RATE Gold 24k per Ounce 591,802 Gold 24K per 10 Grams 190,290 Gold 24K per Tola 222,639 Gold 22k per Ounce 541,078 Gold 22K per 10 Grams 173,980 Gold 22K per Tola 203,557

The surge in gold prices is attributed to the international market, where gold prices climbed to a six-month high due to a weaker US dollar and concerns about rising inflation. In the local market, gold prices are expected to remain high due to increased demand from investors and consumers as the wedding and festive season approaches. However, experts predict that the recent rise in gold prices may also lead to a decrease in demand for the precious metal, which could lead to a price correction in the coming weeks.