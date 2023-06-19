India's Defense Exports Suffer As Malaysia Follows Egypt In Rejecting Tejas Aircraft Purchase

Malaysia and Egypt rejected the purchase of Indian aircraft, dealing a blow to India's defense manufacturing industry.

Malaysia cited concerns over the Teja aircraft's durability and availability, leading to program delays.

India must reassess its defense manufacturing strategy and address buyer concerns to regain competitiveness.

India Faces Setbacks as Malaysia Joins Egypt in Rejecting Indian Aircraft Deal

In a blow to India's defense manufacturing industry, Malaysia has followed in Egypt's footsteps by declining to purchase Indian aircraft. Despite India's efforts, the Malaysian government remained unconvinced and the defense deal failed to materialize.

Malaysia deemed the Indian aircraft as an impractical choice, citing concerns over the Teja's durability and reliable availability. These objections led to the delay of the aircraft program and further dampened India's prospects in the Malaysian market.

Earlier, Egypt had also rejected India's offer of the Teja aircraft for similar reasons. The Teja's underwhelming performance and lack of success in international markets have cast doubts on India's defense manufacturing capabilities.

The primary factor contributing to the Teja's failure in the global market is the significant delay in the project and its substandard performance. Despite being made available for sale since 2016, the Teja is yet to be included in the Indian Air Force's fleet, raising concerns about its readiness and capabilities.

Adding to the setbacks, the Teja was noticeably absent from the recent Indian Republic Day celebrations, further highlighting its limited success and acceptance within India.

India now faces a challenging task of reassessing its defense manufacturing strategy and addressing the concerns raised by potential buyers. The reevaluation of the Teja project's timeline and performance will be crucial in regaining confidence and competitiveness in the international defense market.















