Barker And Kourtney Consider Their Pregnancy To Be Miracle

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are thrilled about their pregnancy.

Describing it as a miracle and a "most magical thing" for them.

Couple struggles with family expansion, unsuccessful IVF attempts.

Kourtney Kardashian and her husband, Travis Barker, are overjoyed about their pregnancy, considering it the 'most magical thing' that has happened to them. The couple has been actively trying to expand their family since getting married, including attempts with IVF that were unsuccessful until now.

According to a source speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine, with this pregnancy exceeding Kourtney's wildest dreams. The insider described it as a complete miracle, and the couple is thrilled to go through this journey together, welcoming a baby as a united front and growing their families.

The source also mentioned the excitement of Kourtney's mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, who are all thrilled for her, knowing how much Kourtney and Travis desired to become pregnant. The entire family is elated, and the children from both sides are excited about the upcoming addition. The source emphasized the happiness felt by everyone involved.

Kourtney has three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. After marrying Travis, she became a stepmother to his two children, Landon and Alabama, from his previous marriage to Shanna Moakler. Additionally, Travis has a close bond with Atiana De La Hoya, Shanna Moakler's daughter from a previous relationship, despite divorcing Shanna.

Kourtney made the pregnancy announcement during Travis' Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles, causing a frenzy on the internet. She recreated a moment from Blink's 'All The Small Things' music video by holding a sign that read, 'Travis I'm Pregnant.'