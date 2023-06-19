Infinix Note 12 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Infinix Note 12 is a feature-packed smartphone.

The Infinix Note 12 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers an exceptional user experience. With its powerful performance and innovative features, this device is designed to meet the needs of modern smartphone users.

Equipped with a high-resolution 6.7-inch display, the Infinix Note 12 delivers stunning visuals and immersive viewing experiences. Whether you're browsing the web, watching videos, or playing games, the vibrant colors and sharp details will enhance your multimedia experience.

Under the hood, the Infinix Note 12 boasts a robust processor and ample RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance. You can seamlessly switch between apps, play graphics-intensive games, and stream content without any lag or slowdown.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Note 12's impressive camera setup. With its high-resolution primary camera and additional lenses, you can capture stunning photos and videos in various settings. Whether it's landscapes, portraits, or close-ups, the camera system delivers exceptional clarity and detail.

The Infinix Note 12 also offers a large battery capacity, ensuring extended usage without the need for frequent recharging. Additionally, it features fast charging technology, allowing you to quickly recharge the device and get back to using it in no time.

With its sleek design, advanced features, and competitive pricing, the Infinix Note 12 is a smartphone that offers excellent value for money. Whether you're a professional who needs a reliable device for work or a multimedia enthusiast who enjoys immersive entertainment, the Infinix Note 12 is a device worth considering.

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Infinix Note 12 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast Charging 33W





