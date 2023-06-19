Infinix Note 12 Price In Pakistan & Specs

- The Infinix Note 12 is a feature-packed smartphone.
- It has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of Storage.
- It has 6.7-inch display.
The Infinix Note 12 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers an exceptional user experience. With its powerful performance and innovative features, this device is designed to meet the needs of modern smartphone users.
Equipped with a high-resolution 6.7-inch display, the Infinix Note 12 delivers stunning visuals and immersive viewing experiences. Whether you're browsing the web, watching videos, or playing games, the vibrant colors and sharp details will enhance your multimedia experience.
Under the hood, the Infinix Note 12 boasts a robust processor and ample RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance. You can seamlessly switch between apps, play graphics-intensive games, and stream content without any lag or slowdown.
Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the Note 12's impressive camera setup. With its high-resolution primary camera and additional lenses, you can capture stunning photos and videos in various settings. Whether it's landscapes, portraits, or close-ups, the camera system delivers exceptional clarity and detail.
The Infinix Note 12 also offers a large battery capacity, ensuring extended usage without the need for frequent recharging. Additionally, it features fast charging technology, allowing you to quickly recharge the device and get back to using it in no time.
With its sleek design, advanced features, and competitive pricing, the Infinix Note 12 is a smartphone that offers excellent value for money. Whether you're a professional who needs a reliable device for work or a multimedia enthusiast who enjoys immersive entertainment, the Infinix Note 12 is a device worth considering.
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan
The Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-
Infinix Note 12 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm
|Weight
|185 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast Charging 33W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
