RadioGPT Introduces The World's First AI DJ, Bringing Live Music To The Airwaves

A groundbreaking moment has occurred as a radio station in the United States becomes the global pioneer in employing an artificial intelligence (AI) DJ on a full-time basis.

Utilizing Futuri Media's RadioGPT software, Alpha Media's KBFF Live 95.5 FM has created an AI/synthetic version of its noon host, Ashley Elzinga, for the midday broadcast, as reported by Fox Business.

According to IANS, Phil Becker, the Executive Vice President of Content at Alpha Media, expressed that the implementation of RadioGPT enables them to present their content creators in a greater number of instances and with increased frequency.

This advancement allows them to deliver more timely, relevant, and comprehensive information to both Alpha's audiences and clients, surpassing what was previously achievable.

In addition, Phil Becker highlighted that the utilization of AI technology enables the radio station to enhance its agility beyond previous capabilities.

Recently, the radio station shared a Tweet featuring Elzinga introducing the new AI host to her audience.

The accompanying video demonstrated the AI playing back the host's comments, giving the impression of a seamless recording.

“I guess I have the day off,” Elzinga jokes.

In another video, AI Ashley was seen informing a lucky caller about their win of tickets to a Taylor Swift concert. The AI voice remarkably resembles the host it is based on, creating a conversational and relaxed atmosphere.

The radio station has reassured that the AI host will not replace the real Ashley, addressing concerns of local DJs. It was emphasized that Elzinga will continue to receive her regular pay.

In a separate development, music streaming service Spotify has extended its 'DJ' AI tool to premium clients in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Initially launched for premium users in the United States and Canada in February, the feature is now accessible to a wider audience.
















