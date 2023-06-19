Agha Ali Discusses His Main Issue With Pakistan

Agha Ali has gained recognition through his unwavering dedication and hard work.

Agha Ali, an actor who has gained recognition through his unwavering dedication and hard work, is not one to shy away from sharing his life experiences and struggles.

Recently, he was a guest on his wife Hina Altaf's travel podcast, where he delved into stories about his own travel adventures and the thrill of exploring the world.

During the podcast, Agha also opened up about the biggest concern he has regarding Pakistan, expressing his hopes for improvement within the country.

He noted that while he has visited various places, he noticed a particular aspect that seemed to be missing in Pakistan.

Agha pointed out that he observed a scarcity of single women moving around freely in our cities. He highlighted the fact that due to safety concerns, women in Pakistan often feel restricted and are unable to venture out alone.

Despite Pakistan being perceived as a safe and conservative society, Agha expressed his desire for positive changes, hoping that women would feel safer and more empowered to move independently within the country.