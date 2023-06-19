Agha Ali Shares His Primary Problem With Pakistan

Agha took the opportunity to address a significant concern regarding Pakistan.

He expressed his hope for improvement in the country.

Agha expressed his desire for positive change in Pakistan, where women can feel safer.

Agha Ali, an actor who has achieved recognition in the industry through hard work and dedication, remains outspoken about his struggles, journey, and the path he has taken to become a star.

His willingness to share personal experiences was evident once again when he appeared as a guest on his wife Hina Altaf's travel podcast. During the podcast, Agha shared stories about his own travels and reflected on the experience of exploring the world.

In addition to discussing his travel experiences, Agha took the opportunity to address a significant concern he has regarding Pakistan. He expressed his hope for improvement in the country by highlighting the major issue he has noticed.

Agha observed that, unlike in other places he has visited, there is a lack of single women moving freely in Pakistani cities. He emphasized that women in Pakistan often feel unsafe when going out alone, which contradicts the claims of our society being safe and conservative. Agha expressed his desire for positive change in Pakistan, where women can feel safer and more confident to navigate the world independently.

Here is what Agha Ali had to share: