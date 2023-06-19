Ayeza Khan Enchants Viewers With Her Grace In White Silk Attire: Photos

Ayeza shared a series of photos of herself wearing Western white silk attire.

Ayeza looked breathtaking in the nude makeup look.

Her shimmering heels added more glam to her ensemble.

Ayeza Khan is a renowned Pakistani actress and model. Ayeza gained immense popularity for her acting skills and stunning looks, making her one of the most successful and highest-paid actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Ayeza started her career as a model at a young age and appeared in numerous commercials and print campaigns. She made her acting debut in 2008 with the drama serial 'Tum Jo Miley' and garnered praise for her performance. However, her breakthrough role came in the romantic drama 'Pyarey Afzal' in 2013, where she portrayed the character of Farah Ibrahim and received critical acclaim and widespread recognition.

Recently, Ayeza shared a series of photos of herself wearing Western white silk attire. Ayeza looked breathtaking in the nude makeup look, which enhanced her natural beauty. Her shimmering heels added more glam to her ensemble. Ayeza captioned her photos, 'Just another gorgeous night out.'

12 Her shimmering heels added more glam to her ensemble. 12 Ayeza shared a series of photos of herself wearing Western white silk attire. 12 Ayeza looked breathtaking in the nude makeup look. 12 Ayeza captioned her photos, "Just another gorgeous night out." 12 Her followers rushed to the comment section to praise their favourite actress. 12 Saba Faisal commented on her photos, "princess of our industry." 12 Ayeza Khan is a renowned Pakistani actress and model. 12 Ayeza gained immense popularity for her acting skills and stunning looks. 12 Ayeza started her career as a model at a young age. 12 She made her acting debut in 2008 with the drama serial "Tum Jo Miley." 12 Her breakthrough role came in the romantic drama "Pyarey Afzal" in 2013. 12 Ayeza Khan has appeared in numerous popular dramas throughout her career.

As she shared the photos, her followers rushed to the comment section to praise their favourite actress. Among Ayeza's admirers was her industry friend Minal Khan, who also praised Ayeza by sharing a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emoji. Saba Faisal also turned to the comment section and commented, 'princess of our industry.'

On the work front, Ayeza Khan has appeared in numerous popular television dramas throughout her career. Some of her recent works include Chupke Chupke, Chaudhary And Sons, and Chand Tara.