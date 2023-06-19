Father’s Day 2023: Here's How Pakistani Celebs Celebrated The Special Day

Pakistani stars posted adorable pictures to honour the fatherly figures in their lives.

Father's Day is a special day dedicated to showing love and appreciation for fathers and the important role they play in their children's lives. It is celebrated annually on June 18th, and this year, Pakistani celebrities joined in the trend of sharing heartwarming memories and throwback pictures on social media.

8 Nimra Khan shared a throwback photo with her father. 8 Pakistani stars posted adorable pictures to honour the fatherly figures in their lives. 8 The photos shared by these Lollywood celebrities added to the celebration of Father's Day. 8 Faizan Sheikh shared a photo with her daughter on the special day. 8 Ahsan Mohsin also dropped a throwback photo with his father. 8 Kinza Hashmi also shared a photo with her father. 8 Even Faysal Qureshi dropped a photo of old time while sitting next to his father. 8 Falak Shabbir celebrated the day with her cute little daughter.

The occasion served as an opportunity for these Pakistani stars to express their gratitude and highlight the significance of fatherhood. By sharing these sweet memories, they contributed to the collective acknowledgement of fathers and their invaluable contributions to their children's lives.

Faizan Sheikh, Madeha Naqvi, Sadia Ghafar, Yashma Gill, and Ahsan Mohsin Akram were also among the Lollywood stars who do not stay behind and celebrated the day by conveying adorable wishes to their fathers.