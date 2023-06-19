Merub Ali's Strategy For Combating Depression

Merub Ali is a fresh face in the entertainment industry.

She made her acting debut in the drama series "Sinf e Aahan."

Merub Ali has been candid about her battle with depression during the 2021-2022 period.

Merub Ali is a fresh face in the entertainment industry, initially gaining recognition as an influencer.

She made her acting debut in the drama series 'Sinf e Aahan,' where her performance received high praise from the audience. Following her successful debut, she went on to star in other dramas such as 'Paristan' and 'Wabaal.'

Currently, Merub Ali has taken a break from acting and is often seen attending various events. Her engagement to the country's rock star, Asim Azhar, has further increased her visibility in the public eye.

However, being famous on social media comes with its challenges. Many celebrities have spoken out about the negative impact it can have on mental health. Merub Ali has been candid about her battle with depression during the 2021-2022 period.

During her appearance on the show 'Hasna Mana Hai,' she opened up about her journey in overcoming depression.

Merub emphasized the importance of having a therapist and recognizing when something is wrong. She shared that she now strives to maintain a positive outlook on life and trains her brain to focus on the good things.

She also acknowledged that the brain can be easily influenced and manipulated into thinking positively, but she stressed the significance of receiving proper treatment for depression.