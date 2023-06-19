Naimal Khawar Receives Support From Her Family Amidst Intense Backlash

Naimal Khawar Abbasi has been facing intense backlash.

Fiza Khawar, and sister-in-law, Dr. Fazeela Abbasi, have come forward to support.

Naimal and her family have responded to the speculation.

Naimal Khawar Abbasi, a talented Pakistani actress, has recently become the focus of intense public scrutiny and conjecture. Rumours that she has undergone facial surgery have sparked a heated debate among her fans.

While some people object to any perceived changes in her looks, others stay supportive. In the midst of the controversy, Naimal's sister, Fiza Khawar, and her sister-in-law, Dr Fazeela Abbasi, have both come out in support of the celebrity.

Despite the fact that the actor has not been in the public eye for acting ventures, she has been active on social media. Naimal has done campaigns for a variety of prominent brands, and she has kept her followers up to date on her life via social media updates.

Some of the photographs and videos released by Naimal and other brands sparked speculation among fans. Many assumed she was wearing a look that revealed an alleged facial surgery. 'Naimal before and after is insane! I couldn't recognise her,' one Twitter user said, providing photographs of the supposed before and after.

'When you are naturally beautiful but you have a cosmetic dermatologist [sister-in-law] and you go against nature so that you look 'prettiest.' Naimal for you all!' commented another Twitter user.

There were, however, individuals who spoke out in support of Naimal. 'Ladies, it’s 2023, we don’t diss or shame other women for Botox or plastic surgery. We support their right to do whatever they want with their bodies,' One Twitter user stated, 'I'm extremely pro surgery and fillers. I think women should do whatever they want with their bodies and faces. Subscribing to the idea of natural beauty is a personal choice, not for men or society to dictate,' wrote another.

Naimal responded to a comment that described her as attractive. 'Thank you,' the actor said. 'I wish more people could be kind on social media.' Naimal's sister, Fiza, also responded. 'The number of toxic and hateful comments made here by other women is sickening Just because someone is a public figure does not give you the right to be so horrible. All of you need to introspect [about] what's made your hearts so dark to be dragging another woman down like this. Practice some kindness, it will do good to all your souls.'

In the midst of all of this, Naimal's sister-in-law, Dr Fazeela, issued an official clarification from her company page. 'Dr Fazeela Abbasi & DFA clinic is officially releasing the disclaimer for not performing any aesthetic or surgical procedure to address the recently arisen controversy regarding a particular surgery/procedure.' it said.

The statement read, 'This absurd criticism and speculation is unwarranted and totally uncalled for. It is really unfortunate and shocking how baseless and false assumptions are made and spread through social media to tarnish the image of people and invade their personal and professional lives.'





