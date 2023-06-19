Naimal Khawar’s New Look Unseen Pictures

Naimal surprised everyone when she announced her departure from the showbiz industry.

Naimal Khawar Abbasi gained immense popularity with her stunning beauty when she made her debut in the movie 'Verna,' alongside renowned actress Mahira Khan. Later, she ventured into the drama industry with the TV series 'Anaa.' Her portrayal of the character Izza and her on-screen chemistry with Usman Mukhtar, who played Altamash, created quite a buzz among the audience. Naimal surprised everyone when she announced her departure from the showbiz industry and her marriage to superstar Hamza Ali Abbasi. The couple has been adored by fans, and Naimal has garnered attention primarily for her captivating beauty.

Recently, Naimal has become the talk of the town once again as she unveiled her new look, which has sparked speculations of alleged nose surgery. Her appearance has noticeably changed, leading to widespread discussions on social media platforms. Naimal and her sister, Fiza Khawar, have requested kindness from internet users, while Naimal's sister-in-law has clarified that she has not performed any surgical procedures on anyone.

In summary, Naimal Khawar Abbasi initially captivated hearts with her beauty in her debut film and later gained recognition in the drama industry. Her on-screen chemistry and subsequent marriage to Hamza Ali Abbasi made her a prominent figure. Now, her recent transformation and the rumors surrounding it have sparked conversations on social media, with Naimal and her family requesting understanding and compassion from the online community.