Aleem Khan Instructs Two IPP Leaders To Resign From Federal Cabinet

Aleem Khan has instructed two members to resign from federal cabinet

Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial are members of the cabinet,

Aleem Khan said IPP has nothing to do with PDM government.

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan has instructed two party leaders to resign immediately from the federal cabinet.

Awn Chaudhry has been serving as advisor to the Prime Minister on tourism and sports since April 2022, while Nauman Langrial was serving as Special Assistants to the Prime Minister (SAPM) since September 2022.

Both the IPP office-bearers were appointed in these positions before the formation of the party but continued to hold positions in the federal cabinet. However, they recently joined the IPP.

Alleem Khan said IPP has nothing to do with the PDM government. He said the IPP will contest the upcoming elections while maintaining its individual independent status.

He said the organizational structure of the party will be formed as soon as possible to solve the problems of the people, reaching the lowest segments of society and for national interest.

3 Aleem Khan said IPP has nothing to do with PDM government. 3 Aleem Khan has instructed two members to resign from federal cabinet 3 Awn Chaudhry and Nauman Langrial are members of the cabinet,

Aleem Khan instructed Nauman Langrial and Awn Chaudhry to resign from the federal cabinet. He said both were members of the federal cabinet in their personal capacity.

Aleem Khan called for punitive action against the perpetrators of May 9 incidents. The IPP leader met with Peer Syed Saeed ul Hassan Shah and Yaqub Sheikh.

Aleem Khan expressed that the government should take additional measures to alleviate the burden of inflation on the citizens. He reiterated that IPP would stand up for the interests and welfare of the populace.

During the meeting, attention was also given to the party’s internal structure and organizational setup. He said that efforts were underway to complete the party’s organization at the provincial, district, and tehsil levels in the near future.