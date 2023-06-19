Central Ruet E Hilal Committee To Meet Today

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will chair meeting .

KARACHI: A meeting of the Central Ruet e Hilal Committee has been called to see the Zil Hajj moon in Pakistan.

The moon of Zil Hajj has been sighted in Saudi Arabia, according to which the first Zil Hajj will be on June 19, while the Day of Arafah will be on June 27 and Eid al-Adha on June 28.

Now in Pakistan too, to see the moon of Eid-ul-Azha, the Ruet e Hilal Committee has convened a meeting today (Monday), for which a formal declaration will be issued.

It has been said in the statement that the meeting called to see the moon of Eid-ul-Azha will be chaired by the Chairman Central Ruet e Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SPARCO, Department of Meteorology, and Ministry of Science and Technology will also participate in the meeting. The meetings of the zonal committees of Ruet e Hilal will be held in the respective cities.

