ECP Made Special Arrangements For PPP In Karachi Mayor Poll: Hafiz Naeem

KARACHI: Jamaat e Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman on Monday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) made special arrangements for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the elections for mayor and deputy mayor of Karachi, Bol News reported.

“As soon as, Bilawal said elections should be held immediately, the ECP speedily completed the election process. The election exposed the legislation. The legislation was got approved by the acting governor. They were in so hurry that Murtaza Wahab himself went to get it signed,” Hafiz Naeem said talking to media in Karachi.

He said whatever was done to bless the blue-eyed persons was before the nation. The ECP verdict’s amendment shows for what it was done.

The JI Karachi amir asked can't those who change the result change the ballot papers. Results in 14 constituencies were changed and given to the PPP, he said.

“We had 192 seats and the PPP had 173 seats. How can one ask a member to vote when the party's declaration has come. The PPP started saying from the night before the election that these people of PTI will not come. They repeated the history of 1970 and did not let people come,” he said.

He said many of the PTI leaders were kept at one place. The Election Commission was informed several times, but it was found that the Election Commission did not have to do anything, he maintained.

Saeed Ghani was threatening that people of Jamaat-e-Islami will also not come, Hafiz Naeem said.

The ECP had provided a special opportunity to the PPP, he said.

“The Special Security Unit gave duty, I don't know whether they were lured or forced. We will find out how these people escaped from the mayor's election. We are not accusing anyone of money, but the PPP has a track record. May 9 was used and people's houses were raided. We condemn the events of May 9 and the attack on Jinnah House,” he said.

Hafiz Naeem said they would get the opportunism shown by the PPP investigate. When they asked the ROs to bring their members, they said that it was not their responsibility, he said.