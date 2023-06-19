language: English
Four Killed In Bannu, N Waziristan Amid Storm, Torrential Rains

Web Desk 19 Jun , 2023 10:23 AM

  • 24 people were also injured in incidents of roofs and wall collapse
  • Storm and torrential rain on Sunday evening caused the havoc

Three persons were killed in Bannu and one woman in North Waziristan district due to storm and torrential rain Sunday evening.

24 people were also injured in incidents of roofs and wall collapse as well as lightening.

On June 18, issuing details of the destructions caused by storm and rains, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had said at least three people and 14 cattle had died in the incidents related to rain and thunderstorm.

One person had died in Tharparkar and two in Umarkot, whereas five people had got injured in different rain-related incidents. 14 cattle had died in the storm.

1,322 houses were completely destroyed, while 3,533 others were partially damaged. Six roads and one bridge were damaged in Umarkot.

