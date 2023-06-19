Minister For Religious Affairs Arrives In Makkah To Review Hajj Arrangements

Pakistan Hajj Mission is also working round the clock

Minister was received by Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro

Senator urged intending pilgrims to show patience during Hajj

The Saudi Arabian government are finalizing the arrangements for Waqoof-e-Arafat at Mina and Muzdalifah as Waqoof-e-Arafat will be observed on June 27.

Radio Pakistan reports that arranging beds, blankets, installation of air conditioners and other necessary arrangements are at final stages in the tents valley of Mina.

Pakistan Hajj Mission is also working round the clock with an exclusive monitoring system under the supervision of Director Moavineen Sajjad Haider Yildrim for the facilitation of its pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Minister for Religious Affairs Senator Talha Mahmood also arrived in Makkah to review the hajj arrangements.

At Jeddah Airport, the Minister was received by Director General Hajj Abdul Wahab Soomro and other officials of Pakistan Hajj Mission.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Talha Mahmood urged the intending pilgrims to show patience during Hajj and follow the rules and regulations of Saudi government being the representatives of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that the Minister travelled to Saudi Arabia at his own expenses and he will live with the intending pilgrims, who are there under government scheme to ensure all facilities for them.