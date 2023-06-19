Pakistan Observes Day Of Mourning Today Over Greece Ship Tragedy

The national flag would fly at half-mast.

PM Shehbaz announced the observance of a day of mourning.

PM demanded a probe into the incident, and immediate action against those involved in human trafficking.

Following the Greece boat capsizing tragedy, Pakistan is observing a day of mourning today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced observing a day of mourning in honor of Pakistani nationals who lost their lives in the tragedy.

A press statement issued by PM Office Media Wing stated that the national flag would fly at half-mast on that day and requested special prayers for the deceased.

PM Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday directed the authorities to launch a probe into the Greece boat capsizing incident and take swift action against human traffickers.

The PM said human smugglers forcing people, through fraud claims, to take dangerous measures should be identified.

On the instructions of the PM, Federal Investigation Agency has appointed DIG Alam Shinwari as the focal person for the information and facilitation of those killed and injured in the incident.

The chief secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has also appointed a focal person to contact the Pakistani embassy and Greek authorities and inform them about the dead and injured.