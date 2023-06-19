Pervaiz Elahi To Receive B Class Facilities In Jail After Meeting Shujaat

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will kept in the ‘B Class’ of jail.

LAHORE: Former Punjab Chief Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will now be given improved facilities and kept in the ‘B-Class’ of jail.

The development comes after he met Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q)Chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Camp Jail, Lahore, which reportedly lasted for an hour. Shujaat’s son Salik Hussain was also present.

After the meeting, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi will be provided B-class facilities in the jail. A notification has been issued by Additional Chief Secretary Home Department to provide better facilities to Elahi in jail.

During the meeting, Pervaiz Elahi complained to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain about the lack of facilities in the jail. Sources revealed that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi also met his legal team after the meeting with Chaudhry Shujaat.

According to sources, Chaudhry Shujaat inquired about his brother’s well-being. The meeting also involved discussions about the political situation in the country.

During the meeting, Chaudhry Shujaat and his son expressed their concern for Pervaiz Elahi’s well-being and inquired about his health.

They also asked him to return to his previous party for the improvement of political matters in the country. Elahi denied any intentions of quitting the PTI and expressed his commitment to the party.

Meanwhile, Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi tweeted that his father is not being allowed to meet his lawyers, and his mother is also not being granted permission for a meeting with him.

Moonis said that Inspector General (IG) Prisons himself took Shujaat and his son Salik Hussain to meet Elahi, but the lawyers and his mother are being denied permission for a meeting. “Now they will say that they have already arranged meetings for family members this week,” he concluded.

The former chief minister was sent to prison on June 4 for a 14-day judicial remand by a judicial magistrate in Lahore after he was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in a case pertaining to bribery and illegal recruitments.

Elahi is among the remaining members of the PTI leadership standing with the party. Most of the senior party leaders called it quits or announced a break from politics altogether.

