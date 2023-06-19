PM Vows To Invest In Utilizing Talent Of Youth

PM Shehbaz Sharif said the future is safe in the hands of youth.

He was addressing the National Innovation Awards ceremony.

He distributed cash reward of one million rupees among top 10 achievers.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the future of Pakistan is safe in the hands of talented youth by excelling in different sectors through their innovative ideas.

He was addressing the Prime Minister's National Innovation Awards ceremony held under the aegis of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Ge expressed his pleasure over the strides made by the youth in different fields by utilizing their talents and skills.

The prime minister said the entire nation is proud of its talented youth who are showing their innovative skills in different sectors including bio-fuel, automobile, traffic lights, and IT.

He said currently Pakistan is passing through difficult economic challenges, but with the help of Almighty Allah and hard work of the youth, the country will be able to come out of these challenges. He expressed the resolve that the government while utilizing the potential and talent of the youth will change the destiny of Pakistan.

The prime minister said also emphasized on a minimum common agenda, including foreign and economic policies, to steer the country out of existing challenges. He said we have also to agree on a national agenda to put Pakistan on path of development and prosperity.

On the occasion, the prime minister distributed awards and a cash reward of one million rupees each among top ten of the 250 high-achievers in various sectors.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Shaza Fatima Khawaja said the government has disbursed 30 billion rupees under Prime Minister's Business Loan Scheme among the talented youth during the past five months.

She said the Prime Minister's Youth Programme was launched in 2013 under which thousands of youth are being benefitted. She said the government has distributed free-of-cost laptops to one million deserving and talented youth across the country.

She said the IT industry can put Pakistan on path of development. She said youth are our real asset and investment on them is the real investment for bright future of the country.