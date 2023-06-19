PMLN Reconvenes Meeting To Remove PPP Reservations On Budget

An important meeting of two major allies in the ruling coalition government has been called today, where Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz will remove the Pakistan Peoples' Party concerns on the federal budget.

The talks are scheduled to be held at 5 pm today at the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Ghos Pasha, Officials of the Finance Ministry, and the PM's aides will attend the meeting.

The meeting will discuss the approval of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2023-24 by the National Assembly.

In the meeting, there will also be a consultation regarding the concerns on the budget of the Sindh government and the PPP.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is also likely to participate in the meeting.

PM Shehbaz will also issue special instructions to the government's economic team.



















