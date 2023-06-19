Kate Was Unamused By Meghan Markle's 'Trooping The Colour' Joke

Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' reveals that Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle did not receive a response to a joke during their first Trooping the Colour ceremony.

The Duke and Duchess attended the event in 2018, but were not invited to join the Royal Family.

In his memoir 'Spare,' Prince Harry revealed that his wife, Meghan Markle, received no response to her under-rated joke during their first Trooping the Colour ceremony. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had attended the event in 2018, shortly after their honeymoon, but were not invited to join the Royal Family for King Charles' recent birthday parade.

During the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's birthday, Meghan was asked about her thoughts on the flypast over Buckingham Palace. Harry recounted in his memoir that despite the overall upbeat and positive atmosphere during their first public appearances as newlyweds, Meghan's response to Kate's question about the Trooping the Colour ceremony was met with a yawning silence.

According to Harry's account, when Kate asked Meghan for her opinion on the event, Meghan made a lighthearted remark, saying it was 'colourful.' However, the joke seemingly fell flat, creating an uncomfortable silence among those present.

In his memoir, Harry also highlights that Meghan had a different rapport with Queen Elizabeth II, describing their relationship as getting along famously. He mentions that they bonded over their shared love for dogs.