'Non-answer' From Prince William On Opening Palace For The Homeless

Prince William's response to a question about opening Royal Palaces.

He announced a new project to combat homelessness in the UK.

He stated that there are plans for social housing within the Duchy, but he is no policy expert.

Prince William's response to a question about opening Royal Palaces for the homeless has left audiences perplexed, with some considering it to be awkward. The Prince of Wales, who recently announced a new project to combat homelessness in the UK, aimed at making a tangible impact on residents' lives, provided what was described as an 'eloquent non-answer' by royal expert Roya Nikkhah.

When asked specifically if there were any plans within the Duchy for affordable housing, William replied, 'Absolutely. Social housing. You'll see that when it's ready. I'm no policy expert, but I push it where I can.'

During the conversation, the Duke of Cambridge also discussed how he introduces the concept of homelessness to his three children. He shared that during the school run, they observe people sitting outside supermarkets, which leads to discussions about the reasons behind their situation. William believes it is important to expose his children to these realities in an age-appropriate manner so that they can develop an understanding of the challenges some people face.

He emphasized the importance of recognizing one's good fortune and extending a helping hand to those in need, teaching his children that some individuals require assistance to improve their lives.