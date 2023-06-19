Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's low-profile social media strategy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's updated approach to social media is improving their relationship with the Royal Family, according to royal expert Eric Schiffer of Reputation Management Consultants. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have opted for a more low-profile strategy with fewer public attacks on their family members, increasing the likelihood of reconciliation with the monarchy.

Schiffer stated to the Daily Star that Harry's position within the Royal Family has shown signs of growth and improvement, as he is no longer at risk of being removed from Frogmore. This indicates a positive shift in their relationship and grants him temporary access to the family.

The expert attributed this positive development to Harry and Meghan's strategic change in managing their past emotional grievances. Instead of publicly criticizing the crown, they have chosen to privately handle their pain, allowing for a potential thawing of tensions.

Prince Harry recently stayed at Frogmore Cottage during his visit to the UK. He and Meghan Markle have invested approximately £2.4 million in refurbishing the residence to create a secure and comfortable space for themselves and their family. According to a close source, Frogmore Cottage is now the only place they consider a safe haven