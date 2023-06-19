Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Failed Spotify Agreement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $29 million Spotify deal.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's loss of the $29 million deal with Spotify has turned out to be a more significant setback than anticipated, according to royal expert Bronte Coy. In her piece for news.com.au, Coy described the deal as the most valuable asset in the couple's 'post-royal crown.'

Coy pointed to a clue that hinted at the collapse of the Spotify deal, which came from the streaming giant's CEO, Daniel Ek, in April. Ek admitted that the company had been 'overpaying' and 'overinvesting,' indicating a more cautious approach to future content deals. He stated that they would be diligent in their investment decisions, renewing deals that performed well and not renewing those that didn't meet expectations.

While 'The Archewell Audio' podcast became a top show on Spotify and won a People's Choice Award, Variety reported that Spotify executives had expected more content from the Sussexes' deal. Sources stated that the couple's media company, Archewell, didn't produce enough content to receive the full payout of the approximately $20 million deal they signed in 2020.

Shortly after the termination of the partnership was announced, Bill Simmons, Spotify's head of global sports strategy, criticized Harry and Meghan, referring to them as 'lazy' and 'fucking grifters.'

Overall, the loss of the Spotify deal has proven to be a significant blow to the couple's post-royal endeavors, impacting their media ambitions and potential financial gains.