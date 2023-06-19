Alexei Navalny Faces Potential Decades In Prison As New Trial Begins

Navalny faces trial on extremism charges with potential for lengthy prison sentence.

Moscow's intensified crackdown leaves key opposition figures imprisoned or in exile.

Navalny serving nine-year prison term on embezzlement charges.

Prominent critic of the Kremlin, Alexei Navalny, is facing a trial today on charges of 'extremism,' which could result in him being imprisoned for an extended period.

The new case comes amidst an intensified crackdown by Moscow, where several key opposition figures are already imprisoned or living in exile.

Navalny, known for organizing large anti-government protests, is currently serving a nine-year prison term for embezzlement charges, which his supporters believe are politically motivated. The 47-year-old was detained in 2021 upon his return from Germany, where he had received treatment and recovered from a poisoning incident the previous year, which he attributed to the Russian government.

Alexei Navalny, who has experienced significant weight loss during his time in prison, now faces the possibility of an additional 30 years of incarceration.

Navalny expressed his frustration over being provided with 3,828 pages detailing various alleged crimes he is accused of committing while in prison, yet struggling to understand the specific charges against him. Among the charges he faces are financing extremist activity, inciting extremist actions publicly, and 'rehabilitating the Nazi ideology.'

According to Alexei Navalny's team, this trial represents the first politically motivated case against him. Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, stated that he is being prosecuted for his political activism. The trial will be held at the high-security IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo, located around 250 kilometers east of Moscow, where Navalny is currently imprisoned.

Yarmysh mentioned that the initial court hearing was expected to be open to the public, but there was a possibility of reporters being banned from covering the proceedings shortly after it begins. In April, Navalny claimed that he was informed he would be tried by a military tribunal on charges of 'terrorism,' which could result in a life sentence.

Navalny's team has reported instances of harassment he has faced while in prison, including being placed in a punishment cell and being forced to share a cell with an ill inmate with an unpleasant odor. He and other prisoners were subjected to listening to speeches by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which Navalny referred to as 'torture by Putin.' Despite these challenges, the opposition leader, who is trained as a lawyer, has remained resilient in prison by fighting for his basic rights and taking legal action against prison officials.















