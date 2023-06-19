Spain Wins Nations League Final Against Croatia In Penalty Shootout

Spain won the UEFA Nations League final.

Dani Carvajal scored the winning penalty for Spain.

Spain's victory will be welcomed after a poor World Cup in Qatar.

Spain defeated Croatia 5-4 in a penalty shootout to win the Nations League in Rotterdam on Sunday. Dani Carvajal, a veteran winner, scored the game-winning spotkick to give Spain their first championship in more than ten years.

Spain's sixth attempt in the shootout was neatly chipped in by the 31-year-old, who has five Champions League crowns with Real Madrid. Spain therefore won their first trophy since the 2012 European Championship.

A hopeful Croatia, who finished third in Qatar last year and second in the 2018 World Cup but has yet to win a championship, was crushed when they lost on penalties in the Feyenoord Stadium final after it went scoreless after extra time.

Aymeric Laporte had an opportunity to win the match after Spain's Unai Simon first stopped Lovro Majer in the shootout, but the defender blasted his attempt against the crossbar, leaving it 4-4 after five kicks apiece.

Before Carvajal sealed the victory, Simon made another outstanding stop, this time from Bruno Petkovic.

'It was a very tight match, we knew we weren't going to win easily,' said Simon.

Spain finished second in the Nations League to France two years ago, and this year's victory will be welcomed following a poor World Cup in Qatar, where they were beaten by Morocco in the round of 16.