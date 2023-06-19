Wolves Agree 55 Million Euros Deal On Ruben Neves' Transfer To Al-Hilal

Wolves have agreed to sell captain Ruben Neves to Al Hilal for 55 million euros.

Neves had one year remaining on his contract at Wolves.

Neves has made 253 appearances for Wolves across all competitions.

Wolves and Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia have reached an agreement to transfer captain Ruben Neves for 55 million euros (£47 million).

Neves, a 26-year-old Portuguese midfielder, had one year remaining on his deal.

Despite Barcelona's interest, he declared at the close of the previous season that he was ambitious.

Neves has chosen to join the Saudi league as the most well-known player to date because Barca has been unable to make an acceptable offer.

While Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr in December, Karim Benzema completed a free transfer to Al Ittihad this month, and Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante is rumored to be joining him.

When seeking to raise money for manager Julen Lopetegui to bolster his team, Wolves view it as a fantastic business.

Since he joined from Porto in 2017, Neves has played a crucial role in their progress.

He assisted them in their Championship victory the following season as well as their two consecutive seventh-place Premier League finishes.

The team also made it to the quarterfinals of the Europa League in 2020, but Lopetegui's Sevilla eliminated them. Since then, the club has failed to repeat that success, finishing 13th last season after being last at Christmas.

For Wolves, Neves has made 253 appearances across all leagues, scoring 30 goals.