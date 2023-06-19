Berrettini Withdraws From Queen's Championships With Abdominal Injury

He suffered a significant defeat in his opening match against Lorenzo Sonego

Queen's tournament is set to commence on Monday

Matteo Berrettini, the reigning champion, has pulled out of the Queen's Championships due to an abdominal injury.

The player who finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon in 2021 and had previously been sidelined from the Monte-Carlo Masters, Madrid Open, and French Open due to a recurring abdominal injury, made a comeback at the Stuttgart Open earlier this month.

However, he suffered a significant defeat in his opening match against fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego.

'I'm really sad to have to withdraw from the tournament, and not get the chance to defend my title. I wish the tournament and everyone involved a successful week. I look forward to coming back next year,' Berrettini said.

The Queen's tournament is set to commence on Monday, featuring British top-ranked player Cameron Norrie who will begin his campaign against Miomir Kecmanovic.