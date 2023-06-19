Undertaker Pays Tribute To Shawn Michaels On 35th WWE Anniversary

The Undertaker, an iconic WWE wrestler, extended his congratulations to Shawn Michaels on reaching the milestone of over 35 years in the WWE on his debut anniversary.

Michaels, who is currently 57 years old, has dedicated more than 30 years to his career in the wrestling ring, achieving numerous accomplishments along the way. With four world championship titles and being inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, Michaels has established himself as a true legend in the industry.

On the occasion of The Headliner's 35th debut anniversary, The Undertaker expressed his admiration and paid tribute through a tweet on his official Twitter account.

“Throughout my career, if I had to pick one person to share the ring with, without hesitation it would be @ShawnMichaels! He is one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots! Congrats on 35 years with @WWE, you have earned all the accolades bestowed upon you,' Undertaker wrote.

The Undertaker and Mr. WrestleMania had numerous intense clashes in the wrestling ring, creating one of the most intense rivalries in WWE history. Their memorable showdown at WrestleMania 25 in 2009, which ended with The Undertaker emerging victorious, is widely recognized as one of the greatest wrestling matches ever witnessed.

In addition, The Undertaker expressed his interest in facing current WWE stars Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns. During the main event of WrestleMania 36, The Undertaker participated in what was considered his farewell match against AJ Styles in a unique Boneyard encounter.

'I would love to be healthy enough to have a match now with Roman Reigns. When we worked at [WrestleMania 33], I was on my last legs. And he wasn't nearly the performer that he is now,' Taker said

'And then another guy that I would love to have worked with would be Seth Rollins. He's just an incredible in-ring talent. And now he's got this really flamboyant character, which would have been a really interesting contrast between the doom and gloom of The Undertaker and his over-the-top character,” he added.