Balochistan Lawyer Murder Case: PTI Chairman Challenges His Nomination In SC

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister challenged his nomination in the Blaochistan lawyer murder case in the Supre Court.

The petition stated that the petitioner has been named in the case for political purposes.

Added that the case filed is a violation of Articles 9, 10, and 14 of the Constitution stating that without solid evidence, the former prime minister cannot be summoned in the case.

The former PM urged the SC to quash the FIR, stating that he non-bailable arrest warrants issued by the Anti-Terrorism Court are against the law.

Earlier, the PTI chairman had filed an appeal against the Balochistan High Court decision through lawyer Latif Khosa.

BHC dismissed the petition by saying not to interfere in the investigation.

PTI chairman’s name was added to the case lodged in Shaheed Jameel Kakar police station in Quetta.



