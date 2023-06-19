language: English
Google Pixel 8 Pro's Flat Display And Enhanced Features Revealed

Web Desk 19 Jun , 2023 12:55 PM

Google's upcoming flagship phone, the Pixel 8 Pro, may appeal to those who have been interested in the Pixel Pro family but have been deterred by the curved display. According to a report from Android Authority, the Pixel 8 Pro will feature a flat display.

The leak suggests that the phone will sport a 6.7-inch OLED panel sourced from Samsung, with a resolution of 1,344 x 2,992 and a pixel density of 490 PPI.

While slightly smaller than the Pixel 7 Pro's curved display, the Pixel 8 Pro's screen is said to offer greater brightness, reaching 1,600 nits of peak brightness compared to the Pixel 7 Pro's 1,000 nits when displaying HDR content. The 120 Hz panel is also expected to provide smoother transitions between refresh rates.

Similarly, the Pixel 8 will receive an upgraded display, albeit with a smaller screen compared to the Pixel 7. Android Authority reports that the Pixel 8 will come with a 6.17-inch screen featuring a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400.

This resolution matches that of the Pixel 7's 6.31-inch screen, resulting in a higher dot pitch. The Pixel 8's display is also said to offer 1,400 nits of peak brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate, surpassing the 90 Hz of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a.

Rumors suggest that the Pixel 7a could be the last phone in Google's a-Series, which might explain the smaller display on the Pixel 8.

Both the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are expected to feature more rounded corners, making them easier to handle with one hand.

This information aligns with a previous leak from Steve Hemmerstoffer. With the improved displays and larger primary camera sensors rumored for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, Google's new phones seem promising.

More details about these devices will likely emerge in the coming weeks and months leading up to their release later this year.

