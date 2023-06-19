Infinix Hot 12 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Infinix Hot 12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

The phone has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.

The device has a 5000 mAh battery.

The Infinix Hot 12 is a budget-friendly smartphone that is now available on the market with great features.

The gadget has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Arm Mali-G52.

The smartphone has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

It comes with a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Infinix Hot 12 features a triple-camera setup on the back of the phone.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Infinix Hot 12 specifications