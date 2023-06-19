language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Infinix Hot 12 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Infinix Hot 12 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 19 Jun , 2023 10:28 AM

Open In App
Infinix Hot 12 Price In Pakistan & Specifications
  • Infinix Hot 12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.
  • The phone has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.
  • The device has a 5000 mAh battery.

The Infinix Hot 12 is a budget-friendly smartphone that is now available on the market with great features.

The gadget has a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called the Arm Mali-G52.

The smartphone has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.

It comes with a 6.82-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Infinix Hot 12 features a triple-camera setup on the back of the phone.

The device has a 5000 mAh battery. 3

The device has a 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. 3

Infinix Hot 12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset.

The phone has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD touchscreen. 3

The phone has a 6.82-inch IPS LCD touchscreen.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Infinix Hot 12 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS
UI XOS 7.6
Dimensions 170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
Weight 194 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPU Arm Mali-G52
DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.82 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz
MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, (5GB Extended RAM)
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), AF + 2 MP + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + A-GPS support
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 18W

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

690,481,202[+1,223*]

DEATHS

6,892,593[+4*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,581,106[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story