Intel Corp, a US chipmaker, plans to invest $25 billion in a new factory in Israel, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This represents the largest-ever international investment in the country. The factory, located in Kiryat Gat, is set to open in 2027 and operate until at least 2035, providing employment to thousands of people.

As part of the agreement, Intel will pay a higher tax rate of 7.5% instead of the current 5%. Intel has been operating in Israel for nearly five decades and has become the country's largest employer and exporter in the electronics and information industries.

In 2017, Intel acquired Mobileye Global Inc., an Israel-based company specializing in advanced driver-assistance systems, for $15 billion.

In televised remarks to his cabinet, Netanyahu described the agreement as 'a tremendous achievement for the Israeli economy—90 billion shekels ($25 billion)—the largest investment ever by an international company in Israel.'

Intel stated that its operations in Israel 'played a crucial role' in the company's global achievements.

'Our intention to expand manufacturing capacity in Israel is driven by our commitment to meeting future manufacturing needs, and we appreciate the continued support of the Israeli government,' it said.