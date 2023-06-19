Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2X display.

The device has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is now available on the market with great features.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipset. The device has a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is an Adreno 740.

It comes with a 6.6-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus features a triple camera setup on the back.

The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage space.

3 The device has a 5000 mAh battery capacity. 3 Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipset. 3 The smartphone has a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2X display.

The Galaxy S23 has a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 45 W.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 319,000/-

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus specifications