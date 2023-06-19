Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus Price In Pakistan & Detailed

- Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipset.
- The smartphone has a 6.6-inch AMOLED 2X display.
- The device has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is now available on the market with great features.
The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipset. The device has a 3.2 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is an Adreno 740.
It comes with a 6.6-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus features a triple camera setup on the back.
The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of internal storage space.
The Galaxy S23 has a 5000 mAh battery and supports fast charging at 45 W.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 319,000/-
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and eSIM or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Colors
|Black, Cotton, Green, Violet
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 + 2x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~390 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 4.0
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.56', Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94', PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55', Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/30fps, [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 45W wired, PD3.0 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Samsung
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,481,202[+1,223*]
DEATHS
6,892,593[+4*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,106[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]