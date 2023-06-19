Vivo V23 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Vivo V23 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

The smartphone has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

It comes with a 4200 mAh battery capacity.

The Vivo V23 is currently available on the market at a reasonable price. The phone has amazing features and specs.

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset. The gadget has a 2.5 GHz octa-core processor and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Vivo V23 comes with three cameras on the back, which include a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. There's also a 50 MP front-facing camera.

The phone is powered by a 4200 mAh battery, with fast charging support at 44 W.

Vivo V23 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999/-

Vivo V23 specifications