Vivo V23 Price In Pakistan & Detailed

Web Desk 19 Jun , 2023 10:50 AM

The Vivo V23 is currently available on the market at a reasonable price. The phone has amazing features and specs.

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset. The gadget has a 2.5 GHz octa-core processor and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The Vivo V23 comes with three cameras on the back, which include a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2 MP macro lens. There's also a 50 MP front-facing camera.

The phone is powered by a 4200 mAh battery, with fast charging support at 44 W.

Vivo V23 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999/-

Vivo V23 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS
UI FuntouchOS 12
Dimensions 157.2 x 72.4 x 7.39
Weight 179 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black
FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band 5G SA/NSA
PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G (6 nm)
GPU Mali-G68 MC4
DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size 6.4 Inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, Schott Xensation Up
MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM)
Card No
CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0' + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash
CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFC Yes
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation Up), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh

- Fast charging 44W, 1-68% in 30 min (advertised)

