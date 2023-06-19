Vivo X90S Camera Samples Released Ahead Of Imminent Launch

Vivo X90S has flagship phone generating excitement among photography enthusiasts.

The exceptional camera capabilities showcased in live shot and camera samples.

The smartphone has a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display.

Vivo's upcoming flagship phone, the Vivo X90S, is generating excitement among photography enthusiasts. Jia Jingdong, Vivo's Vice President and GM of Product Strategy, recently shared a live shot of the phone, hinting at its exceptional camera capabilities.

In a Weibo post, Jingdong also unveiled camera samples taken with the device, showcasing the phone's ability to capture vivid colours and natural tones.

What sets the Vivo X90S apart is the addition of a new colour expression called 'vivo texture colour.' Inspired by classic film cameras, this feature allows users to create personalized masterpieces with rich and vibrant colours that capture the emotions of daily scenes.

Jingdong further revealed that the X90S will introduce a new colour variant called 'Qingyang,' which is a derivative of cyan.

The rumoured specifications of the Vivo X90S indicate that it will be powered by the Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset and support Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

The camera setup is expected to include a triple unit comprising a 50 MP main sensor, a 12 MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12 MP telephoto lens. For selfie enthusiasts, the phone will feature a 32 MP front-facing camera.

Other anticipated features include a large 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The X90S will run on the OriginOS 3.0-based Android 13 operating system and offer up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. The smartphone is powered by a 4,810 mAh battery with 100 W fast charging support.

The Vivo X90S is expected to be announced in China later this month. With its advanced camera capabilities, vibrant colour expressions, and powerful specifications, the X90S aims to provide users with an exceptional smartphone experience.