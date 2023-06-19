WhatsApp Testing Multi-Account Switching Feature For Android Users

WhatsApp is testing a new feature for switching between multiple accounts.

The feature, called companion mode, is currently available for iPhones.

The beta version of WhatsApp Business for Android has received the feature.

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that allows users to switch between multiple accounts, similar to popular social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. This feature, called companion mode, has been introduced for iPhones and enables users to link one phone number to up to four devices.



The developers of WhatsApp have quietly released this functionality to users of the beta version of WhatsApp Business for Android.

This is especially useful for business owners with multiple WhatsApp numbers, as they can effortlessly switch between different accounts associated with different phone numbers.

It eliminates the need for third-party solutions and carrying multiple devices, making it easier for entrepreneurs to manage their various WhatsApp accounts.

The goal of implementing this multi-account feature is to simplify account management, enhance the user experience, and save time and effort. There are also reports suggesting that this feature may eventually be made available for regular WhatsApp Messenger users.

However, it is uncertain when or if this feature will be rolled out to a wider audience, as it is still in the testing phase and currently available only for beta users of WhatsApp Business.