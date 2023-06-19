'Super Emotional' Frances Tiafoe Wins Stuttgart Title To Enter Top 10

Tiafoe is the third African-American man to break into the top 10.

After winning the third championship of his career in Stuttgart on Sunday, Frances Tiafoe, 25, joined Arthur Ashe and James Blake as the only other African-American men to make it into the top 10.

Prior to the Grand Slam at Wimbledon next month, the U.S. Open semifinalist defeated German Jan-Lennard Struff in a thrilling 4-6 7-6(1) 7-6(8) victory to capture his first grasscourt trophy.

Tiafoe, whose parents were immigrants who eventually made their way to the US after fleeing the Sierra Leonean civil war in the 1990s, stated that achieving a career-high position of number 10 was something he would never forget.

'Super emotional. For a guy like me, with my story and everything,' said Tiafoe, who was exposed to the sport when his father worked as a caretaker at a tennis centre in Maryland.

'I'm a guy who shouldn't even really be here doing half the things he's doing.

'And now when you say his name, you can say he's top 10 in the world. So (that is) something that no one can take from you and I'm going to remember that forever. And hopefully, I can ride that for a long time.'

Due to Tiafoe's success, he and Taylor Fritz, who is ranked eighth, became the first American pair to place in the top 10 since Mardy Fish and John Isner in May 2012.

In addition to his 2018 victory on the Delray Beach hardcourts, he has also won championships on every surface after winning the Houston claycourt title earlier in the year.

'It shows that I'm a complete player. When I'm locked in I can play on every surface,' Tiafoe said.