Wimbledon Clouded By Uncertainty As Kyrgios Faces Potential Withdrawal

Kyrgios underwent knee surgery and was sidelined for most of 2023

Kyrgios recently requested some time on Twitter

There are concerns regarding Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios' participation in the upcoming Wimbledon tournament following his withdrawal from the ATP 500 event in Halle.

Kyrgios, who underwent knee surgery and was sidelined for most of 2023, recently made his return at the Boss Open in Stuttgart but only played one match, losing in straight sets. His limited movement due to the knee injury affected his performance.

Kyrgios cited his resurfaced knee injury as the reason for withdrawing from the tournament, which he reached the semifinals in last year. This withdrawal has raised doubts about his participation in Wimbledon 2023.

Although Kyrgios doesn't have any ranking points to defend at Wimbledon due to last year's ranking points system, he was the runner-up in the tournament and is considered a favorite along with Carlos Alcaraz from Spain as a potential threat to Novak Djokovic.

Kyrgios recently requested some time on Twitter as he had just undergone knee surgery.

“Be patient with me my fans please…. It’s a process to get back to where I was. I know it’s hard for you to see me perform like today, but I need more time and hopefully can get back to where I was,” Kyrgios tweeted.

It should be mentioned that Kyrgios had initially intended to make his comeback at the Indian Wells tournament in March but decided to skip it as he didn't want to rush his return to the court.

He also opted out of participating in the Roland Garros tournament. In recent news, an Australian newspaper reported on June 14 that Kyrgios will discuss his time spent in a psychiatric hospital following his loss at Wimbledon in 2019 in an upcoming Netflix documentary series.