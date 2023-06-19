A Rare Spherical Egg Discovery Delights Australian Buyer

- The video included a perfectly round egg.
It is critical to celebrate the tiny victories and joys in your life. Such as discovering a heart-shaped potato chip or two masala packets in a single packet of Maggi. A similar occurrence happened to a buyer in Australia who discovered a perfectly spherical egg after purchasing at a store.
Jacqueline Felgate, a newsreader, posted a video of the incident on Instagram. The video included a perfectly round egg. Yes, it was a flawless round. A woman discovered it in her egg carton from Fishermans Bend at Woolworths.
She also looked it up on Google and discovered that the chances of discovering a spherical egg are one in a billion. The last one discovered was sold for $1,400, which is about Rs 1,14,697.
The clip has received over 2 lakh views to date. Social media users were overjoyed and expressed their feelings in the comments area.
'I thought it was a giant caramel Lindt ball,' one user commented.
Another person stated, 'I love this.'
