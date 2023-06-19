Angry Neighbour Complains About 'Disturbing' Baby, But Mum Hits Back

Mother faced a passive-aggressive noise complaint from her neighbor.

The neighbor's letter expressed displeasure about the noises.

The mother defended her son, who has been experiencing additional disturbances.

A mother became distressed after receiving a passive-aggressive noise complaint from her neighbor, specifically addressing her baby's crying.

In response, she strongly retaliated, and a significant number of people came to her defense.

A mother sought guidance after being confronted with a harshly worded letter from her neighbor.

The note contained passive-aggressive remarks expressing displeasure about being disturbed by noises originating from the mother's house during the early morning hours.

It read: “Please – six long months we have been having very disturbing baby crying, (It) starts early mornings.

The mother defended her 15-month-old after receiving the accusation.

The woman's son typically falls asleep around 7:30 pm, wakes up at 3 am for a feeding, and begins his day at 7 am.

However, due to his recent illness, there have been additional disturbances during the night.

On Facebook, she explained: “This week has been especially rough as he’s had a fever again and at night he’s been waking every two hours because of his blocked nose/cough.

“He’s been especially clingy – if I put him down to go to the toilet, hang washing, make lunch, dinner, you name it – he’ll scream bloody murder!

“Because we’ve been home this whole week I think this is why this anonymous note writer is kicking up a fuss about ‘disturbing baby crying’ because they are also home during weekdays.

“Just wondering any advice on how to best approach this??

“I absolutely feel like being petty and sticking it up on my building’s noticeboard, pinning some earplugs and writing ‘Here’s your solution’.”

The post quickly went viral, and many people came to the mother's support.

One commenter said: “It’s the day time? Get over it. I’d be soooo be petty and do the foam ear plugs. How bloody rude.'

And another advised: “Just ignore them. Obviously they either don’t have children or too ignorant. If they want peace and quiet, they could move to a house instead.'