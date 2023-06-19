Watch: Delhi Cop's Soulful Rendition Of Tum Hi Ho Delights Internet

The video commemorates the 10th anniversary of the film "Aashiqui 2."

His soulful rendition of the popular song receives widespread appreciation.

The video was posted on Instagram.

Do you need something to lift your spirits on a Monday? This video of a Delhi cop singing Arijit Singh's Tum Hi Ho is ideal.

Did you know that the song from the film Aashiqui 2 starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor was released ten years ago? To commemorate the film's tenth anniversary, Rajat Rathor, a Delhi officer, posted a video of himself singing the popular song. While the film was ten years old this April, it's never too late to enjoy wonderful music, isn't it? Rajat published the video on his Instagram account, and everyone was blown away by his beautiful voice.

This isn't the first time he's wowed the internet with his singing abilities. Previously, he had released other singing videos that went viral on the internet.

Rajat may be seen singing Tum Hi Ho in the video. While the song was released several years ago, it was a huge hit and is still popular today. His sweet voice elevated the song to new heights.

"Tum hi ho. It's been 10 years to Aashiqui 2 and nothing can match the level of this album," he remarked the video.




