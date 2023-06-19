Watch: Desi Bride Skates Through Sangeet Function, Wows Internet

Play

The internet was taken aback by a bride's dance performance during her sangeet function. A viral social media video depicts a desi bride in a lehenga grooving to the song Sau Asmaan from the film Baar Baar Dekho. There is, however, a catch! She was skating around on her roller skates. That is a performance you have probably never seen before. The footage was posted to the All About Dance dance school's Instagram account. It has received 1.7 million views.

The bride is wearing a 15 kg lehenga in the video, but she performs with elegance and beauty. Her performance was excellent, and the audience applauded her.

“Taking sangeets ONE LEVEL UP with this FIRST EVER performance of a bride ON WHEELS! Amreen said - I want to surprise Sahil Bhagat because even though he knows I skate, he hasn't seen me perform ever. Do you think I can attempt it in my lehenga at the sangeet? We said - YESSSSS! We'll make it happen. We promise to make you look comfortable, graceful and fabulous as you do this at the sangeet. Finding the right balance between emotion and practicality, we worked to constantly filter this performance to look beautiful and effortless on stage. And the rest is history!” According to the video caption.

While the majority of the comments were complimentary, some individuals expressed concern that the stunt could have been dangerous to the bride. 'I struggled to perform in my heels under that 20 kg lehenga, but this woman here is doing it on wheels,' one user said.



