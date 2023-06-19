Delta Flight To New York Cancelled As Pilot Found Drunk Moments Before Takeoff

Delta Airlines flight from Edinburgh to New York canceled due to pilot's intoxication.

61-year-old pilot arrested at Edinburgh Airport before scheduled departure.

Pilot's blood alcohol level found above the legal limit.

According to a report from the New York Post, a Delta Airlines flight from Edinburgh, Scotland, to New York City was canceled recently due to a pilot arriving drunk and subsequently being arrested.

3 Pilot's blood alcohol level found above the legal limit. 3 Delta Airlines flight from Edinburgh to New York canceled due to pilot's intoxication. 3 61-year-old pilot arrested at Edinburgh Airport before scheduled departure.

The incident occurred on June 16, with passengers already onboard and the flight preparing for takeoff. However, the 61-year-old pilot was apprehended at Edinburg Airport approximately 30 minutes before the scheduled departure time of the Boeing 767. Notably, his blood alcohol level was found to exceed the legal limit of 0.02.

As a result, the flight to New York was canceled, and the passengers were provided alternative arrangements.

Delta Airlines has acknowledged the incident and confirmed that one of its crew members was taken into custody at EDI Airport. The airline is cooperating with the ongoing investigations.

In response to the cancellation of the EDI-JFK flight on June 16, Delta is assisting affected customers with re-accommodation and has issued an apology for the inconvenience caused.

The pilot has been charged under the Railways and Transport Safety Act of 2003 in the UK, which sets limits on alcohol consumption for crew members.

According to the act, the legal blood-alcohol limit for airline crew members is 20 milligrams of alcohol in 100 milliliters of blood. If found guilty of exceeding the prescribed limit, the maximum penalty is a two-year jail sentence.

Delta Airlines spokesperson emphasized that the company maintains a stringent alcohol policy, stating that they have zero tolerance for any violations of their policy.

According to the Herald Scotsman, the pilot is expected to make an appearance at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday as per the schedule.















