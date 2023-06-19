language: English
Web Desk 19 Jun , 2023 05:57 PM

Weather Situation in Rawalpindi Today - 19 June 2023
  • Today temperature in Rawalpindi recorded a maximum of 42°C and a minimum of 28°C.
  • Today in Rawalpindi experience a air humidity level 37%, and the chances of rain is 83%.
  • Today in Rawalpindi the sunrise and sunset time is 04:57 AM and 07:21 PM respectively.

Today at 19 June 2023, Rawalpindi experienced scorching hot weather with temperatures reaching a maximum of 42°C and a minimum of 28°C. The hot weather was due to a high-pressure system, which caused the air to sink and become compressed, resulting in higher temperatures.

Weather forecast in Rawalpindi today

Today 19 June 2023
City Rawalpindi
Min Temp (°C) 28°C
Max Temp (°C) 42°C
Min Temp (°F) 83°F
Max Temp (°F) 108°F
Sunrise 04:57 AM
Sunset 07:21 PM
Wind Speed 15 Km/hr
Air Humidity 37%
Chance of Rain 83%
Chance of Snow 0%
The city experienced a dry heat with humidity levels of only 37%. The hot and dry weather conditions could have a significant impact on the city's inhabitants, with risks of heat exhaustion and dehydration.

