Carlos Alcaraz Hopes To Level Up His Game On Grass Court

Carlos Alcaraz will make his Queen's Club Championships debut this week.

Alcaraz's preparation time for the grass court season has been scant.

Alcaraz is confident that he can adapt his game to grass.

This week, Carlos Alcaraz makes his Queen's Club Championships debut. The Spaniard is aware that he needs to make numerous changes to his game if he is to compete at both Wimbledon and the grass court tournament.

Alcaraz recently had a poor French Open, losing to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 after having won titles in Barcelona and Madrid to prepare for the claycourt Grand Slam.

This week, Alcaraz will compete in just the third grass court tournament of his career at the tour level, and he admitted that his preparation time had been scant.

'I arrived in London Saturday morning and I had my first practice on grass,' he said. 'I wasn't able to practice too much at home as we have no grass courts.

'I need to adapt my movement and shots on the grass, but I'm really happy with the practice I have had here.'

The way Alcaraz moves on grass will be crucial, according to the player who advanced to the fourth round at Wimbledon before winning the U.S. Open on the hard courts of New York.

'You need to be more careful than other surfaces,' Alcaraz, who plays Arthur Fils on Tuesday, said. 'The most comfortable is going to the net and playing aggressively all the time. For me it's similar to other surfaces with my style.

'There are a lot of players who slice on grass. I'm not one of them so I have to think about movement. I have to be focused on every movement and shot.

'For me it's more tiring when you're moving on grass. It's totally different, so you have to be really specific.'